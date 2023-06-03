Mumbai: Parts of Jogeshwari, Santacruz to face water cut for 16 hours

Mumbai: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has undertaken work on a new pipeline connection in Andheri East on Monday. Consequently there will be no water supply for 16 hours in some parts of K east and K west (Jogeshwari to Santacruz) from 8 am till mid-night, 12 am on June 5.

The BMC will be connecting a new 1,500 mm diameter pipeline on Mahakali Caves Marg as well as Cardinal Gracious Marg with 1,200 mm pipeline at Sawant Marg chowk in Andheri east. During this period some parts of the area from Jogeshwari to Santacruz will not receive water supply, while some will have water with low pressure.

No water supply in these areas:

Jogeshwari East - Tripathy Nagar, Munshi Colony, Bastiwala compound, Collector's colony, Durga Nagar, Matoshri Club, Sariput.- Andheri east - Vishal hall, Verma Nagar, Kamgar Kalyan, Manjrekar wadi, Bima Nagar, Gundavali Gavthan Panthki bagh, Teli gully, Koldongri, Jeeva Mahale road, Saiwadi, Jeevan Vikas Kendra marg. Vile Parle east, Shivaji Nagar, Sambhaji Nagar, Hanuman road, Shradhanand road, Nehru road, Tejpal road, Shastri Nagar, Rajendra Prasad nagar, domestic airport, Rambaug, Chakala Andheri east. Moragaon, Juhu gavthan, Santacruz east.

Areas with low water pressure:

Mogra pada, new and old Nagardas road, Andheri east.