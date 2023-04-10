Mumbai: Water pipeline bursts in Andheri's Lokhandwala; repair work underway

Mumbai: Water pipeline bursts in Andheri's Lokhandwala; repair work ongoing | Screengrab

Even as several parts of the city are facing severe water woes, yet another water pipeline burst was reported, this time near Andheri's Lokhandwala Circle. The incident took place on Sunday at around 11.51 pm in Lokhandwala.

However as per a BMC official, the leakage on the pipeline was a minor one and hence will not affect the water supply in the area.

According to the official, the repair work is in progress and will be completed by today evening.

Last night near LOKHANDWALA circle one more pipe burst



Full area without water pic.twitter.com/i6GlvftZmq — ANDHERI LOKHANDWALA OSHIWARA CITIZEN'S ASSOCIATION (@AndheriLOCA) April 10, 2023

Sudden leakage in Tansa pipeline disrupts water supply

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, a major water leakage was detected on the Tansa water main pipeline in Powai.

The BMC had to stop the supply of Tansa water channel for plugging the leakage. Consequently, the supply to Jogeshwari, Andheri and Dharavi areas was disrupted on Saturday evening.

The city, which is already facing a 15% water loss due to a ruptured water mains tunnel in Thane, has suffered acute water cuts in certain suburbs.

On March 27, a pipeline was damaged in Thane during the box culvert work which was undertaken by the Maharashtra State Road Corporation Ltd. Next day, a 15-km-long water tunnel – which brings water to the Bhandup Complex for supply to the city – was damaged by labourers working on a private construction. Subsequently, the BMC imposed a 15 % water cut in the city and suburbs from March 31 to plug the leakage. The cut will continue till 30 days.