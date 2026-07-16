Mumbai: Pakistan-Made Cosmetic Products Worth ₹12 Lakh Seized From Crawford Market; Probe Underway

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manish Kalwania. |

Mumbai: Mumbai police seized alleged Pakistan-made cosmetic products worth Rs 12 lakh from South Mumbai’s Crawford Market. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), after recovering the products, confirmed that a case has been registered at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar (MRA) Police Station.

Raid at Crawford Market

Speaking to reporters on the seizure of the products, DCP Manish Kalwania said, “Acting on confidential information within the jurisdiction of the MRA Police Station, we conducted a raid at Crawford Market. We recovered counterfeit goods worth approximately Rs 12 lakh in total—initially Rs 4.5 lakh worth and subsequently another Rs 7.5 lakh worth.”

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the seizure of allegedly Pakistan-made cosmetic products, DCP Manish Kalwania says, “Acting on confidential information within the jurisdiction of the MRA Police Station, we conducted a raid at Crawford Market. We recovered counterfeit goods worth… pic.twitter.com/ZU6O7mUclL — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2026

He also stated that the products included beauty creams, soaps and serums. He stressed the fact that all these products were labelled as ‘Made in Pakistan’.

“Based on this, a case has been registered at the MRA Police Station under sections of the BNS, as well as under the Foreign Trade Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act,” he added.

Following the investigation into the matter, one accused, identified as Aman Badshah Khan, has been arrested so far, and further investigation is underway.

Trade restrictions after Pahalgam attack

Moreover, India halted its trade practices with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack in 2025. One of the horrific incidents India witnessed was the Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025. The terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed around 26 lives, including six from Maharashtra.

Details of seized products

According to Dainik Bhaskar, on Wednesday, the Crime Detection Team of MRA Marg Police cracked down on a shop selling banned Pakistani cosmetic products. The shop owner, Saddam Yakub Shaikh, 32, was caught red-handed.

The products were being sold at Fareen Collection, located at Anish Chambers in Musafirkhana in South Mumbai. During the raid, the police seized 433 Gori whitening creams, 240 beauty creams, 312 Yoko herbal creams, 264 whitening milk extract creams, along with dozens of Pakistani soaps and serums of the Zia, Anna Gold and Faiza brands from the spot.

The investigation into the matter is underway, and more details in the case are awaited.