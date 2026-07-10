FDA, Police Seize ₹39.7 Lakh Pakistani Cosmetics In Nanded Over Illegal Imports |

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on illegally imported cosmetics, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Nanded Police have seized Pakistani-made beauty creams worth nearly Rs 39.7 lakh from a cosmetic store in Nanded, exposing the sale of foreign products in India without purchase invoices or import documents.

Pakistani beauty cream brands found during FDA inspection in Nanded

The raid was conducted on July 9 at M/s Afrah Collection in Nanded as part of the Maharashtra FDA's "Safe Food, Safe Medicines and Safe Maharashtra" campaign. During the inspection, officials found a huge stock of cosmetics manufactured in Pakistan, including popular fairness and beauty cream brands such as Goree Beauty Cream, Face Fresh Beauty Cream, Ujooba Extra White and Gold Gleam.

Officials said the trader failed to produce any purchase bills, import documents or records establishing the legal procurement of the products. Suspecting illegal import and unauthorised sale of the cosmetics in the Indian market, the FDA collected three samples and sent them to the Government Analyst for quality testing.

The remaining stock, valued at approximately Rs 39.7 lakh, has been seized pending further investigation.

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Case registered under BNS and Foreign Trade Act provisions

Authorities have registered a case under Sections 123 and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Foreign Trade Act, 1992. Officials are now probing the supply chain to determine how the Pakistani-made cosmetics entered the country and whether a wider network is involved in their distribution.

The seizure has raised concerns over the circulation of illegally imported cosmetic products in the market, particularly fairness and skin-lightening creams, which often escape regulatory scrutiny and may pose health risks to consumers.

In addition, FDA in Beed seized stock worth Rs 36,000 of 'Mera Roop Shringar Cream' after finding objectionable claims on its packaging during an inspection at M/s Mangalmurti Agencies on July 9. The cream carried claims such as "Radiant and Natural Glow", "Bright and Blemish Free Skin" and "Reduces Dark Patches". A sample of the product has been sent for analysis and further action will be taken based on the report.

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