Mumbai Records Sharp Decline In Infant, Neonatal And Maternal Deaths Over Three Years

NRM declined from 34 to 32 neonatal deaths per 1,000 live births in Madhya Pradesh during 2015 to 2016. | Representative pic

Mumbai has witnessed a significant decline in infant, neonatal and maternal mortality over the past three years despite a steady rise in its population. The improvement is being attributed to increased health awareness, better access to healthcare facilities, and strengthened maternal and child health interventions implemented by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

BMC data shows population growth alongside better health outcomes

Data available with the BMC's health department shows that the city's estimated population increased from 1.29 crore in 2022 to 1.31 crore in 2025. However, key mortality indicators have improved considerably during the same period, reflecting gains in public health outcomes.

While the total number of deaths in the city remained largely stable, increasing marginally from 94,553 in 2022 to a provisional 95,780 in 2025, deaths among newborns, infants and mothers recorded a substantial decline.

Neonatal deaths drop by nearly 38% between 2022 and 2025

The most notable improvement was seen in neonatal deaths, which refer to deaths occurring within the first 28 days of life. These deaths fell from 1,846 in 2022 to 1,148 in 2025, registering a decline of nearly 38 per cent.

Infant deaths, which include deaths of children below one year of age, also declined significantly from 2,962 in 2022 to 2,069 in 2025, a reduction of nearly 30 per cent.

Under-five and maternal mortality also show improvement

Similarly, deaths among children below five years of age dropped from 3,566 in 2022 to 3,142 in 2025. Maternal deaths, referring to women who die during pregnancy, childbirth or within 42 days of delivery due to pregnancy-related causes, declined from 92 in 2022 to 74 in 2025. Although maternal deaths increased slightly from 70 cases reported in 2024, the overall trend over the four-year period remains encouraging.

Chetan Kothari, health expert says the decline could be attributed to improved institutional deliveries, better antenatal and postnatal care, enhanced immunisation coverage, early identification of high-risk pregnancies and strengthening of neonatal intensive care services across civic hospitals.

In Numbers (2022-2025)

• Estimated population: 1,29,67,996 → 1,31,07,175

• Total deaths: 94,553 → 95,780

• Neonatal deaths: 1,846 → 1,148

• Infant deaths: 2,962 → 2,069

• Under-five deaths: 3,566 → 3,142

• Maternal deaths: 92 → 74

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