South Mumbai's Popular Ghetto Pub Gets 15-Day Liquor Licence Suspension Over Noise, Traffic & Hygiene Complaints |

The Mumbai City District Collector has suspended the bar licence of one of South Mumbai's popular nightlife destinations, Ghetto Pub on Bhulabhai Desai Road (Warden Road), for 15 days following complaints from local residents about late-night noise, traffic obstruction and unhygienic conditions around the establishment.

Repeated violations cited

In an order issued last week, a copy of which is with The Free Press Journal, Mumbai City District Collector Anchal Goyal cited repeated regulatory violations, public nuisance and unauthorised structural alterations at the premises as grounds for the suspension.

According to the order, groups of young patrons were routinely found loitering, chatting and smoking outside the establishment late into the night, obstructing the main road and inconveniencing commuters, including taxi users. The order also noted that taxi drivers frequently waited on the roadside for customers, resulting in traffic congestion in the area.

Multiple surprise inspections conducted

The suspension follows a series of surprise inspections conducted by the State Excise Department and its flying squad on multiple dates in May and June 2026.

A physical audit during the inspections revealed a significant discrepancy between the actual liquor stock available on the premises and the balance recorded in the statutory register. The Collector's order stated that the licence holder admitted to the lapses in a written explanation submitted in May and sought a lenient settlement by way of a monetary penalty. However, the plea was rejected.

Lack of seriousness observed

The order observed that the authorities found a "complete lack of seriousness towards government rules and public safety". It further warned that unauthorised structural alterations within the licensed premises could pose a serious threat to human life.

According to the Collector's order, several complaints had been received against the establishment, leading to hearings between the authorities and the restaurant management in May and June, followed by surprise inspections by the Superintendent of State Excise.

Management admits mistakes

The inspection report recorded that young men and women were found congregating outside the pub, smoking and chatting, while vehicles waiting to pick up customers caused frequent traffic bottlenecks on the busy road. A resident of the area that taxis arrived at the restaurant at 2.00am. "The honking and the mess created in the road and footpath was unbearable," the person said.

The District Collector's office said the licensee of M/s Ghetto Restaurant and Bar had admitted that they were not present at the licensed premises during the inspection and accepted responsibility for the violations.

"They admitted to the mistakes that occurred on that day and gave an undertaking that such mistakes would not be repeated in the future. They requested that the matter be resolved amicably by levying the minimum possible fine," an official said.

However, the Collector subsequently ordered a 15-day suspension of the liquor licence under Section 54(C) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949.

The order emphasised that only the District Collector is empowered to approve internal structural changes within licensed premises. It stated that carrying out alterations without prior permission constituted a serious violation and that such unauthorised modifications could potentially lead to untoward incidents endangering human life.

Repeated attempts to contact the management of Ghetto Pub for comment were unsuccessful.

The restaurant representative said that there were three breaches. "The licence was suspended for the first time in our 45-year-old history. The matter has gone for appeal. The hearing is due shortly," the person said, adding that the point made in the order about clients crowding outside the pub was an observation by the inspection team and did not breach any law.

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