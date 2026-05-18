Mumbai Police Undergoes Major Reshuffle As Multiple DCPs Promoted To Additional CPs Across Crime, Traffic And Regional Divisions | AI

Mumbai: A major reshuffle has been carried out in the Mumbai Police force, with transfers and fresh postings announced for several senior officers. The changes come amid pending promotions for some officers and transfers of others outside Mumbai. Officials said the reshuffle was undertaken to meet administrative requirements and ensure smooth functioning of the department.

DCPs and Additional CPs Reassigned

According to orders issued by the Mumbai Police Commissionerate, responsibilities of several Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and Additional Commissioners of Police have been reassigned across various divisions.

Dcp Krishnakant Upadhyay has been promoted and appointed as Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, while Dcp Dixit Kumar Gedam has been promoted and posted as Additional Commissioner, Naigaon. Dr.Praveen Mundhe has been also promoted and appointed as Additional Commissioner, Special Branch-I, Shailesh Balkawade as Additional Commissioner, South Region, Abhinav Deshmukh as Additional Commissioner, West Regional Division, Dhananjay Kulkarni as Additional Commissioner, East Regional Division, and Mokshada Patil as Additional Commissioner, Traffic.

Mundhe, Balkawade, Deshmukh Get New Roles

Among the DCP-level changes, Manish Kalwania has been transferred from Zone 8 to Zone 1, while Ragasudha R. has been shifted from Zone 4 to Zone 2. Nitin Goyal from the Special Action Force has been appointed as DCP of Zone 8, while Mohitkumar Garg has been given charge of Zone 9.

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Similarly, fresh postings have also been announced for Jayant Meena in Zone 3, Anurag Jain in Zone 4, Sandeep Ghughe in Zone 11, and Gajanan Rajmane in Zone 12. Several officers have been assigned responsibilities in important branches, including the Crime Branch, Special Branch, and zonal divisions.

Meanwhile, DCP of Zone 11 Sandeep Jadhav has been transferred to Nashik, while DCP of Zone 12 Mahesh Chimte has been posted to the Maharashtra Police Academy in Nashik.

Senior officials expressed confidence that the reshuffle would strengthen law and order management in the city in the coming months. It is also being said that the changes have opened opportunities for officers awaiting promotions.

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