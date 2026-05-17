Visually Impaired Mumbai Athlete Conquers Mount Everest Base Camp

Mumbai: Nothing is impossible when determination and self-belief come together, and 29-year-old Ajay Lalwani from Mumbai is living proof of that. Despite being visually impaired since birth, Lalwani has built an extraordinary identity for himself as a mountaineer, cyclist, sportsperson and adventure enthusiast. His latest achievement, completing the Mount Everest Base Camp trek, has once again highlighted his inspiring journey.

Lalwani completed the Mount Everest Base Camp expedition between April 18 and May 1. Located at an altitude of 5,364mt in Nepal, the trek is regarded as one of the world’s toughest high-altitude journeys. Undertaken during the spring climbing season, the expedition involved trekking through rugged Himalayan terrain, thin air, low oxygen levels and unpredictable weather conditions.

A resident of Worli, Lalwani is pursuing his first year of Arts at Kirti College in Dadar West while also working in the water department of the BMC’s G/North ward. His parents live in Ulhasnagar. Though born completely blind, Lalwani never allowed his disability to limit his ambitions.

Over the years, he has achieved success in adventure sports and athletics. One of his major accomplishments includes completing the Mumbai-Kashmir-Kanyakumari-Mumbai cycling expedition covering nearly 7,500km in 45 days. He also completed the Kashmir-to-Kanyakumari cycling journey of around 3,800km in just nine days, 12 hours and 4 minutes.

Apart from cycling and mountaineering, Lalwani is an international-level Judo player and has completed a triathlon tournament. He also represented India during a Mallakhamb demonstration event linked to the Paris Olympics 2024 celebrations.

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Mountaineering remains closest to his heart. So far, he has climbed more than 285 forts across Maharashtra and completed four major Himalayan treks. His daily routine includes Mallakhamb practice and swimming in the mornings, followed by endurance and sports training in the evenings.

Lalwani’s ultimate dream is to scale Mount Everest. According to him, only three visually impaired persons in the world have successfully climbed Everest so far, and he hopes to become the next.

However, the ambitious expedition requires substantial financial support. Lalwani has appealed to the government, corporate organisations and NGOs for sponsorship and assistance.

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