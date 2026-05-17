Mumbai: Protesters Gather At Carter Road After Human Chain Against Mangrove Destruction Is Denied Permission

SALMAN ANSARI

Mumbai: ​A proposed human chain protest on Sunday at Carter Road, Bandra (West) against the destruction of mangroves for the Coastal Road project was cancelled after the police issued a notice following objections they raised. Instead, the protesters gathered on the road in small numbers, registering their opposition.

​The Bandra police station denied permission for the protest organised under the banner “Save Mumbai Mangroves”. In a letter to one of the protest organisers, police said that the demonstration from Mehboob Studio to Carter Road between 5 pm and 8 pm would not be permitted, as the event could create law and order and traffic management issues in the area.

​The initiative was organised by the citizens’ group Bandra Third Eye to protest against the Maharashtra Maritime Board’s reported advertisement policy and to raise awareness about the protection of nearly 45,000 mangroves in the city. The cancellation has sparked discussions among environmental activists and local residents, many of whom have expressed concern over shrinking mangrove cover and increasing developmental pressures in coastal areas of Mumbai.

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​“On one hand, mangroves are under threat, and on the other, policies are being pushed by the Maharashtra Maritime Board that affect our coastline. If people cannot even raise their voices against this, then who will protect Mumbai? The Bandra Police have denied permission, leaving us with no choice but to cancel our peaceful protest,” said Furkan Shaikh, a social activist.

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