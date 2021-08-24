Mumbai: Over 83,000 get the jab in last 24 hrs in the city

Nearly one lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated across the city in the last 24 hours. According to the BMC data, 83,650 were administered vaccines on Tuesday, of which 43,688 had taken the jab at civic-run centres, while 36,662 were vaccinated at private centres. So far, 87.44 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated since the mass Immunization drive began in January, of which 65 lakh have taken the first dose, while 22.43 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the BMC is sharing a daily list of second dose beneficiaries with the state and Centre to press for more doses. Efforts are also being made at the ward level to raise funds for vaccines. Senior health office said that the pace of vaccination drives should be increased in hotspots. “The government needs to speed up vaccination as well as strictly enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour in districts that are still witnessing high case count,” he said.

State immunisation officer Dr D N Patil said it all depends on the doses received from the Centre. “Our drive depends on the number of doses supplied by the Central government,” said Dr Patil.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 11:26 PM IST