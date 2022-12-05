Mumbai: Over 7k kids get measles vax in 4 days

BMC health worker checks measles symptoms in kids during home vitits as measles cases increse in Mumbai | Swapnil Sakhare/ FPJ

In the past four days, the BMC has administered additional doses of measles to 7,414 or 4% kids out of targeted 1.91 lakh children aged between six months to five years. As the city's count of measles patients rose to 386, the civic body started the special immunisation drive from Dec 1.

Earlier, the BMC had estimated that over 1.38 lakh children need to be given additional doses. However, the figure had to be revised to 1.9 lakh due to fresh outbreaks in newer wards. “Currently, we are in the initial stage of vaccinating children due to which response is not as accepted. It has been only four days and we have immunised over 7,000 children in the given age bracket. We are hoping that numbers will increase in the coming days as a lot of awareness is being created regarding vaccination,” said BMC Executive Health Officer Dr Mangala Gomare. Healthcare volunteers are also conducting door-to-door surveys and convincing people to get their babies vaccinated.

As per the official data, the city has witnessed 46 outbreaks in the last two months–which is the highest in the last four years. Moreover, the total number of cases in Mumbai has increased to 386 compared to nine and 25 cases recorded in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

In another preventative measure, the Measles Task Force is holding its first meeting to discuss ways for controlling the health crisis in the state. State Surveillance Officer and member of measles task force Dr Pradip Awate said they have made a ten-point action plan to handle the measles outbreak across Maharashtra. Currently, there are 101 outbreaks of measles in the state, with 836 confirmed cases and 18 deaths so far.

“Our main focus is to intensify surveys of patients having fever and rash besides identifying new hotspots and micro-action plans for curbing cases and increasing immunisation. Meanwhile, efforts should be taken to further expand the measles laboratory network. Social awareness, public participation and health education are most important for tackling the issue,” he said.

Pediatrician Dr Amin Kaba from Masina Hospital said measles is a very highly contagious infection. It's characterised by typical maculopapular rashes, fever and the 3Cs of cough, coryza and conjunctivitis. The best preventive measure is to get children vaxxed since anyone who’s not immune may get infected. “Children infected with measles can face complications like pneumonia, blindness and diarrhea. Worst possible cases also result in death. This mortality rate is supposed to be highest in children who are less than two years of age and malnourished. In children, there may be a devastating late onset of complications called SSPE or Subacute Sclerosing Pan Encephalitis. This causes irreversible brain damage,” she said.

