e-Paper Get App
HomeViralZombie virus: Worried netizens share cine memes to ease stress over the 48,500-year-old virus revived in Russia

Zombie virus: Worried netizens share cine memes to ease stress over the 48,500-year-old virus revived in Russia

Twitter is trending with the hashtag "Zombie Virus." This has created fear in the minds of netizens over yet another virus attack. Meanwhile, some took to share memes to comfort their anxious state

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 09:59 AM IST
article-image
Zombie virus memes | Twitter
Follow us on

In case you were taking a breath of peace believing that the coronavirus pandemic has almost ended, and that it's a safe time free-off diseases, there's a trigger warning due to the zombie virus that has been revived by scientists.

An ancient virus, considered to be as old as 48,500-years long, was revived by French scientists after discovering it to be under a frozen lake in Russia. The virus has been dubbed as zombie virus in reports, as scientist predict yet another pandemic.

Learning about this case, worried people took to social media. They shared memes to calm down, relax and refuse the stress caused due to the news update.

Check out some memes

Read Also
GPay users troll app for sending useless scratch card 'rewards', share funny memes using Ashneer...
article-image
Read Also
Viral video: Influencer with over 2 mn followers ‘fakes’ love for dog, abusively kicks the...
article-image
Read Also
Elon Musk just greeted Indian followers in desi way, his 'Namaste' tweet goes viral with meme...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Zombie virus: Worried netizens share cine memes to ease stress over the 48,500-year-old virus...

Zombie virus: Worried netizens share cine memes to ease stress over the 48,500-year-old virus...

‘Delhi-Mumbai language is like that’: Influencer Kajal’s bizarre clarification after abusing &...

‘Delhi-Mumbai language is like that’: Influencer Kajal’s bizarre clarification after abusing &...

Watch: Plus-size model from Brazil claims she wasn't allowed to board Qatar Airways

Watch: Plus-size model from Brazil claims she wasn't allowed to board Qatar Airways

Watch: Artist creates Neymar's cut-out from face mask, check out similar videos for Ronaldo, Messi...

Watch: Artist creates Neymar's cut-out from face mask, check out similar videos for Ronaldo, Messi...

Viral video: Influencer with over 2 mn followers ‘fakes’ love for dog, abusively kicks the...

Viral video: Influencer with over 2 mn followers ‘fakes’ love for dog, abusively kicks the...