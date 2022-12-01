Zombie virus: Worried netizens share cine memes to ease stress over the 48,500-year-old virus revived in Russia

Zombie virus memes | Twitter

In case you were taking a breath of peace believing that the coronavirus pandemic has almost ended, and that it's a safe time free-off diseases, there's a trigger warning due to the zombie virus that has been revived by scientists.

An ancient virus, considered to be as old as 48,500-years long, was revived by French scientists after discovering it to be under a frozen lake in Russia. The virus has been dubbed as zombie virus in reports, as scientist predict yet another pandemic.

Learning about this case, worried people took to social media. They shared memes to calm down, relax and refuse the stress caused due to the news update.

Check out some memes

Report : 48,500-Year-Old 'Zombie Virus' Buried in Ice Revived by scientists in Russia🫤 #zombievirus

Virus to scientists- pic.twitter.com/mU0HlnRiNo — Kunal_✨ (@kunal___says_) December 1, 2022

#zombievirus जब मै और मेरा दोस्त after be a zombie pic.twitter.com/7KSUoaM1hX — Akhilesh Rajput (@_Akhileshrajput) December 1, 2022