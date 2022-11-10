Mumbai: Over 550 crore revenue generated by Central and Western Railways in 7 months by selling scrap | FPJ

Over 550 crore in revenue was generated by Central and Western Railways in just seven months by selling scrap. CR's generated Scrap Revenue of Rs. 250.49 crores in FY 2022-23 (April - October), which is the highest ever. Similarly, during FY 2022-23, a cumulative scrap sale of Rs. 303.55 crores has been achieved by WR as against the annual scrap sale target of Rs.310 crores. This is 16% higher than the corresponding figure of Rs. 262.05 crores achieved during 2021-22. WR is the first railway to register Rs 300 crores scrap sales amongst all zonal railways to date during this financial year.

However, Central railway also doing well and generated over Rs 250 crores in revenue from the sale of scrap in the current financial year between April to October which is all time higher. Previous records of CRs were 248.67 crores which were registered last year.

"Central Railway has continued its relentless efforts towards achieving “Zero Scrap Mission” to make all stations, sections, installations, depots, workshops, sheds, workplaces covering all railway locations/Divisions scrap free," said an official of CR adding that in the current financial year 2022-23 (April to October), Central Railway registered a revenue of Rs. 250.49 crore from sale of scrap which is Rs. 1.82 crores more when compared to the revenue of Rs.248.67 crore achieved during the corresponding period of last year i.e. April to October 2021.

The scarp sale revenue of Rs. 250.49 Crore generated by Central Railway is the highest ever revenue generated from the sale of scrap for the April to October period in any year.

According to Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway the disposal of scrap has not only helped in generating revenue but also to keep the premises clean and environment friendly. He also said that Central Railway will work in a mission mode to sell all the identified scrap material at various locations in the railways