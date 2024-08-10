 Mumbai: Over 40 Firms To Offer Career Opportunities At Dharavi's Job Fair On August 11
Mumbai: Over 40 Firms To Offer Career Opportunities At Dharavi's Job Fair On August 11

The one-day fair is being jointly organised by the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited (DRPPL), a joint venture between the Government of Maharashtra and Adani Group, and employment and skill training entity Sapio Analytics.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

More than 40 companies, including Zomato, Blinkit, LIC, Tata AIA Insurance and ICICI Lombard, will offer a range of employment opportunities at the Dharavi Job Fair to be held on August 11, 2024. It is the first-ever largescale employment drive in Dharavi that aims to transform the economic prospects of the residents.

Statement Of A DRPPL Spokesperson

A DRPPL spokesperson said, “This job fair is an initiative to foster socio-economic growth in Dharavi, which has not seen such large-scale employment opportunities. It symbolises hope and opportunity for Dharavikars and aims to provide a single platform where several corporates will be present. The young generation of Dharavi will get a chance to explore diverse career prospects and interact with representatives of some of the major business houses. It will be a unique opportunity for many Dharavikars who are striving to transform their lives.”

The event will start at 9.30 am and employers from various sectors, including financial institutions, retail, food delivery services, and gig economy companies, will be present.

Dharavi is home to around one million people and has a thriving informal economy that plays a role of an integrator amongst several small industries and enterprises where thousands of people are employed on daily wages. But Dharavi has seen limited opportunities in skill proficiency. Large number of residents continue to carry out similar work with limited earnings due to lack of employment opportunities.

