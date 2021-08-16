Mumbai: Over 1.49L students register for Class XI admissions

Around 1,49,118 students have registered for the Class XI (FYJC) admissions till now on the centralised admission portal https://11thadmission.org.in. Over 849 junior colleges have offered 3,22,150 vacant seats for these admission this year.

Students will be able to check stream-wise availability of seats in junior colleges from 10am on August 17 to 11pm on August 22. A senior officer managing FYJC admission said, “Students have been given time to complete part 1 and part 2 of the application forms till August 22. There are many who are yet to complete this.”

The provisional general merit list for objection or correction request will be declared on August 23. The first merit list for round 1 admissions will be declared at 10 am on August 27. Students who have been allotted seats will be given time till 6 pm on August 30 to confirm their admission. The vacancy list for admission round 2 will be displayed at 10 pm on August 30.

Out of 1,49,118 students who have registered, 76,438 applications have been verified by the state school education department. Tanushree Meher, a teacher, said, “This year, the competition for seats in well-known colleges is expected to be high due to high marks scored in Class X across all boards.”

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 11:24 PM IST