 Mumbai: Over 100 Idle Wet-Leased Buses Pile Up At Anik Depot Amid Growing Commuter Frustration
A BEST official stated that the idle buses are parked due to ongoing legal proceedings and clarified that the organisation does not own them. With the current fleet struggling to meet passenger demand, the presence of these neglected buses has only heightened commuter dissatisfaction.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 11:54 PM IST
BEST Buses lying idle at Anik depot | Vijay Gohil

Over 100 wet-leased buses are currently lying idle at the Anik depot, due to frequent breakdowns and unpaid dues to contractors. These neglected buses, many of which are surrounded by dense vegetation during the monsoon, have become a symbol of inefficiency for the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) system.

“As the BEST fleet has shrunk to around 3,000 buses, including over 2,000 on wet lease, the inadequacy of operational buses has led to increased waiting times for passengers on many routes. This situation is exacerbated because of non-availability of these wet-leased buses, which were initially introduced to enhance passenger convenience and inaugurated by Aaditya Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT),” said a transport expert.

Commuters have expressed their frustration as these buses often break down, forcing them to seek alternative transport. Additionally, many of the vehicles show visible signs of neglect, including broken windows, damaged mirrors, and rusted bodies, all hidden beneath thick bushes at the depot.

These buses are in the possession of Court Receiver, however it is kept in the premises of the Best Understanding. These buses are hypothecated with various banks. Now Court Receiver has appointed a Liquidator. It has learnt that the auction is scheduled on 25 th October. So these buses can't be utilised by the Best Understanding" said an official of BEST

