Mumbai Metro Line-11: Eleven Firms Bid For Geotechnical Soil Investigation Of 18-Km Underground Route From Anik Bus Depot To SPM Circle

Eleven firms bid for geotechnical survey of Metro 11 | Representational image

Mumbai: In all 11 firms have bid for conducting geotechnical soil investigation for 18-km Mumbai Metro Line-11 (Green Line) which will connect Anik Bus Depot and Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Chowk via 15 underground stations. The Line-11 to be constructed by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRC), was redesigned with a new alignment earlier this year. It will be Mumbai’s third underground line after Line-3 (Aqua Line) and Line-7A (Red Line).

MMRC had invited bids for this contract in the month of August with a 90-day deadline and the technical bids were opened on Friday last.

“No work has started yet for geotechnical investigation for Metro 11 as the agency is yet to be appointed. We have invited tenders and technical scrutiny is currently on. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Metro 11 is being finalised and we expect to submit the same with the state government for approval by the end of September, 2024,” a senior MMRCL official said.

Asked as to when the construction work is likely to start, the official said that the work will commence only after the state government approves the DPR and financial closure is attained.

According to reports, the geotechnical study aims to gather essential data on the sub-soil conditions of the site. This information will assist contractors in developing an appropriate detailed design for the structures and selecting suitable machinery, methods, and technologies for construction. The study will also help mitigate potential damage to existing structures during the construction process.

As per the terms and conditions of the tender, boreholes with a diameter of 150 mm will be drilled at regular intervals of 500 meters along the twin tunnel alignment. Additionally, three boreholes will be drilled at each station site. According to the basic consultant plan, the depth of these boreholes will range from 10 meters to over 20 meters.

The report of the geotechnical survey will incorporate elements such as borehole details and locations with georeferenced coordinates, geological characteristics of the area, water table levels, results of conducted tests, foundation recommendations based on borehole data, cut-off values, bearing capacities of the soil, seismicity of the soil etc.

Proposed stations along Metro 11:

Anik Bus Depot

Wadala Depot

CGS Colony

Ganesh Nagar

BPT Hospital

Sewri, Hay Bunder

Coal Bunder (Darukhana)

Reay Road

Byculla

Nagpada Junction

Bhendi Bazaar

Crawford Market

CSMT Metro (interchange with Aqua Line)

Horniman Circle

SPM Circle.