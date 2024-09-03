MSRTC Strike Affects Over 50% of Bus Depots Across Maharashtra, Significant Revenue Loss Reported

MSRTC strike affected bus services in Maharashtra | X

The bus services of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) faced massive disruptions on Tuesday due to a statewide strike initiated by the 11 workers unions over salary-related demands. The strike, which began at midnight, led to a complete shutdown of operations at 59 out of MSRTC's 251 bus depots, severely impacting public transport in the state.

According to an MSRTC spokesperson, "On Tuesday, 59 depots were completely shut down, while 77 depots reported partial operations. Normal services continued at 115 depots." The strike resulted in the cancellation of 11,943 out of 22,389 scheduled trips, which accounts for nearly 50% of the transport services being halted. The estimated revenue loss for the day was around Rs 14-15 crore.

Meantime on Tuesday, Industrial Court has declared the strike illegal and ordered the unions and employees participating in it to immediately return to work rather than continue with the strike.

Despite this ruling, many workers remained off duty, significantly disrupting the transport network and causing inconvenience to thousands of passengers who rely on MSRTC services for their daily commute.

Administrative Response and Legal Actions

In response to the strike, the MSRTC administration has begun the process of hiring drivers and other necessary staff on a contractual basis to maintain service continuity. "Starting tomorrow, we are going appoint drivers and other staff on a long-term contractual basis to prevent further disruptions," said the MSRTC spokesperson.

Additionally, local administrators have been instructed to file FIRs against striking employees who obstruct other staff from reporting to work. "Orders have been also given to document evidence against striking employees by recording videos and taking photos," the spokesperson added.

Impact Across Regions

While the Mumbai region's bus operations remained unaffected, several other regions experienced significant disruptions. In the Thane region, depots such as Kalyan and Vitthalwadi were completely closed on Tuesday. Similarly, most depots in Pune, including Shivajinagar, Vallabhnagar, and Baramati, faced a complete shutdown. In Nashik district, depots in Nashik, Pimpalgaon, and Peth were closed, while Bhusawal and Chalisgaon depots in Jalgaon district also remained shut.

However, the strike had no impact on bus services in the Vidarbha region, and operations in Western Maharashtra, including Kolhapur and Solapur, ran smoothly.

Meeting with Industry Minister Ended Without any Resolution

A meeting was held on Tuesday between Maharashtra's Industry Minister Uday Samant and representatives of the striking employees, but it ended without any resolution. The employees' union remains firm on continuing the strike until their demands for salary parity with state government employees are met. "Our protest will continue until a satisfactory resolution is reached," said a union leader.

Eyes on Meeting Sheduled With CM on Wednesday

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has scheduled a meeting with the striking workers' action committee on Wednesday evening at the Sahyadri Guest House to discuss their demands. Meantime MSRTC management has appealed to employees to avoid further disruptions, especially during the festive season, and return to work while negotiations continue. According to sources,MSRTC administration and striking workers both hoping positive outcome from the proposed meeting with chief minister on Wednesday.

Impact on Passengers

The strike has come at an inopportune time for passengers, especially those traveling for the Ganesh festival. Many passengers expressed frustration over the lack of communication and alternative arrangements by the MSRTC. "We were looking forward to traveling home for Ganesh Chaturthi, but now our plans are in jeopardy," said a commuter at Thane bus depot.

As the strike progresses, signs of further disruptions are visible, including potential impacts on the Ganpati festival special buses scheduled for Wednesday. "Over 70% of the MSRTC workforce is currently participating in the strike, with more employees expected to join in the coming days if their demands are not met" said a leader of string employees of MSRTC.

MSRTC, with a fleet of around 15,000 buses and a workforce of 90,000, is one of the largest public transport corporations in India, serving as a lifeline for millions of passengers in Maharashtra. The outcome of the upcoming meeting with the Chief Minister will be crucial in determining the future of the strike and the restoration of normal bus services in the state. Daily over 55 lakh passengers using the bus services operated by MSRTC accross the state.

The MSRTC, a lifeline for many in Maharashtra, particularly in rural and remote areas, faces a critical juncture as it navigates these challenges, with potential further disruptions if a resolution is not reached soon.

The strike highlights ongoing tensions between MSRTC management and its workers, with the unions demanding better salaries and improved working conditions.