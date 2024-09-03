Maharashtra: Strike Called By Workers' Unions Of MSRTC Leads To Widespread Disruption In Bus Services; 35 Of 251 Depots Completely Shut

A strike called by workers' unions of the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has led to widespread disruption in bus services across the state. As of 8 am today, 35 out of 251 bus depots have been completely shut down, impacting thousands of passengers.

Current Status Of Operations

Despite the strike, all bus depots in the Mumbai division are reportedly operating smoothly, according to MSRTC officials. However, the situation is more severe in other parts of the state, particularly in the Thane division, where the Kalyan and Vitthalwadi depots are fully closed.

The strike's impact is also being felt in the Marathwada region, with most depots in the Latur and Nanded divisions closed. In contrast, transport services in the Kolhapur and Solapur divisions of Western Maharashtra are functioning normally.

Complete Closures Across Multiple Districts

Several districts have seen significant disruptions due to the strike:

Pune District: The Shivajinagar, Vallabhnagar, Bhor, Saswad, Baramati, and Talegaon depots are completely closed.

Sangli District: The Miraj, Jat, and Palus depots have ceased operations.

Satara District: The Karad, Vaduj, and Mahabaleshwar depots are not operational.

Nashik District: Depots in Nashik, Pimpalgaon, and Peth are shut down, as are the Bhusawal and Chalisgaon depots in the Jalgaon district.

Festive Services Remain Unaffected

Despite the widespread disruptions, the state transport corporation's spokesperson assured that special bus services for the Ganpati festival, particularly those booked from Mumbai and Thane regions, remain unaffected. The corporation has taken steps to ensure that these services operate smoothly to cater to the festival-goers, however according to passengers operation of the Ganpati festival special buses in the Thane region also affected partially.

MSRTC operates nearly 15,000 buses, serving over 5.5 million passengers daily. The strike has caused inconvenience to a large number of daily commuters who rely on these services for their transportation needs.

As the situation develops, passengers are advised to check the status of bus services from their respective depots before planning their travel.

On September 4, 2024, at 7 pm at Sahyadri Guest House, the Chief Minister will hold a meeting with the action committee members of workers unions to discuss their pending demands. This meeting comes as a response to recent demands put forth by various workers union's.

In light of this development, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has issued an appeal to its employees, urging them to refrain from any actions that might cause inconvenience to passengers. The MSRTC emphasizes that any such disruptions, especially during the festive season, could adversely affect the public and travelers relying on the state transport services. The corporation hopes for cooperation from all employees to ensure smooth and uninterrupted service during this critical time.