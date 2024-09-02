Maharashtra: MSRTC’s 4,953 Ganpati Special Buses Fully Booked; Corporation Plans To Deploy Over 5,000 Buses For Festival Travel

MSRTC’s 4,953 Ganpati special buses fully booked; over 5,000 buses planned for the festival season. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) announced on Monday that 4,953 special buses designated for the Ganpati festival season have been fully booked, including 4,200 buses reserved for group bookings.

As the Ganpati festival approaches, starting on Saturday, September 7, 2024, with Ganesh Visarjan scheduled for Tuesday, September 17, a massive exodus of residents from Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar to Konkan is expected. "The overwhelming demand for MSRTC's services has led to the near-full booking of all available buses, prompting the corporation to consider deploying more special buses to meet the demand" said an official.

Official further stated, "Given the overwhelming response, we are looking to set a new record by deploying over 5,000 Ganpati special buses this year." Last year around 4000 Ganpati Special bus service were operated by the MSRTC.

The majority of bookings have come from the Thane region, with 2,481 buses reserved, followed by 1,841 in the Mumbai region and 631 in the Palghar region. These buses will depart from major bus depots in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, ensuring a timely and safe arrival for festival-goers in Konkan.

According to sources, to attract more travelers, MSRTC is offering substantial fare discounts. Amrut senior citizens can enjoy a 100% fare discount on group reservations, while other senior citizens and women are eligible for a 50% discount. These discounts are part of MSRTC's efforts to make travel more accessible and affordable for all sections of society.

"Despite the availability of nearly 350 special Ganpati trains and numerous private bus services, MSRTC buses remain the preferred choice for many travelers. "Our buses ensure safe travel from Mumbai directly to hometowns and even remote villages in Konkan. This is why we operate Ganpati special bus services every year," explained an MSRTC official.

"To ensure a smooth and comfortable journey, MSRTC employees will be on duty around the clock at bus depots from September 3 to 7, under the supervision of senior officials. Vehicle repair teams will be also stationed at various points along the highways in Konkan region, and temporary restroom facilities will be provided for passengers' convenience" said an official.