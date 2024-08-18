Maharashtra: MSRTC & Akshara Centre Launch 'Jagah Dakhva' Campaign To Combat Sexual Harassment On State Transport Buses

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), in collaboration with Akshara Centre, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to promoting gender justice, has officially launched a pioneering campaign against sexual harassment on state transport buses in Maharashtra on 15th August.

The initiative, aptly named ‘Jagah Dakhva,’ aims to create a safer environment for women commuters and raise awareness about the importance of combatting sexual misconduct on public transport."In collaboration with the Akshara Centre, the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation has launched the 'Jagah Dakhva' initiative to promote women’s safety and ensure that women are treated with dignity while traveling.

This initiative will be carried out at every bus station and through social media, where passengers and corporation employees will be shown informative videos emphasizing the importance of respecting women during their commute," said an official of MSRTC.The official further added, "Often, women face harassment and disrespect in crowded public places, particularly during travel on trains, local transport, and ST buses. It is crucial to raise awareness against such behavior. Women must take the initiative to stop these offenses promptly, showing courage and strength.

Additionally, fellow passengers should support women in these situations. These are the key messages conveyed in the videos, which will be displayed at all bus stations starting Sunday.""The need for this initiative is underscored by a recent survey conducted by an NGO, revealing alarming statistics: 63% of women in Pune have faced sexual harassment on buses, but only 12% reported the incidents to the police. In Mumbai, a mere 2% of women commuters who experienced harassment approached the police, with none expressing satisfaction with the outcome.

Additionally, the survey indicated that nearly 70% of women encountered violence specifically on public transport" said an official."Akshara Centre and MSRTC have collaborated closely with bus conductors to provide them with comprehensive training on addressing harassment cases swiftly and effectively. This joint effort seeks to empower women and educate them on appropriate actions to take when facing harassment while traveling on state transport buses" further added official.

According to MSRTC, the cornerstone of the campaign comprises three powerful videos designed to empower women, create awareness around inappropriate behavior, and encourage them to stand up against any form of harassment they might encounter during their journey. These videos, packed with essential information and practical advice, are poised to make a significant impact in changing societal attitudes towards sexual misconduct on public transport.

MSRTC’s State Transport buses are a lifeline for those dependent on affordable modes of transport. They serve not only the cities and towns of Maharashtra but also approximately 44,000 villages across the state, in addition to offering services to neighboring states such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, and Karnataka. Currently, around 15,000 buses are operated daily by MSRTC, with over 50 lakh passengers relying on these services.

Snehal Velkar of Akshara Centre emphasized the campaign's message, stating, “The #JagahDakhva Campaign conveys a straightforward and important message to everyone using public bus transport: ‘Aata jeva karel koni ched chaad, tyana sarvan samor aana tyana tyanchi Jagah Dakhva’ (Now, when anyone harasses someone, bring them forward and show them their place).