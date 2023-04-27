Mumbai organ donation: More than 5,000 people waiting for organs | Representative Image

Mumbai: More than 3,000 organ donations have been conducted across Maharashtra in the last 10 years. As per data provided by the state health department, 3,054 organ donations took place from September 2012 to January 2023, which means an average 300 organs have been received by the needy every year. However 1,263 patients were declared brain dead during the same period, of which the kin of 831 consented for donation.

Though an increasing number of people are coming forward for organ donations, the numbers are relatively low as still many patients have been awaiting their turn and sometimes succumbing without donations.

In the last 11 years, 1,700 kidneys of 3,054 donors were donated, liver (865) came a good second, 182 donated heart and 307 donated other organs. Eight organs of the human body can be used for transplantation – pancreas, liver, intestine, lungs, heart, eyes and skin.

Need to spread awareness on organ donation

A senior official from the Director of Health Services said that it’s easy to identify a brain dead patient but quite challenging to convince families of the deceased for donation. There is a need to spread awareness through short films, media and other creative methods.

The official said, “The faster a positive attitude develops among citizens in this regard, the faster the movement of organ donation will gain momentum. Kidneys are the most sought-after human organs for transplantation. Although any person can donate organs, if a minor wishes to do so, she/he will have to follow the necessary legal procedure.”

A representative of the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre said that people are coming forward for organ donation but six out of 10 refuse to give consent citing religious reasons. “They don’t understand that an organ from their deceased kin would give a new life to some other families. Awareness can be created only when all agencies start spreading awareness at their level.”

5,722 on waiting list

Liver 1,505

Heart 1,360

Lungs 43

Pancreas 59

Small intestine 10