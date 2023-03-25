Mumbai: Woman suffering from multiple brain infarcts donates organs, saves 3 lives | File Photo

Mumbai: Three patients, suffering from end-stage organ failure, sprang back to life, thanks to the family of a 37-year-old brain-dead woman, who took the life-saving decision of cadaver organ donation. The generous act comes at a time when the State Government and several non-profit organisations are striving to raise public awareness about organ donation. The relentless efforts finally seem to bore fruits as this was the city's eighth cadaver donation recorded this year. Still, there is a long way to go as families of several patients – who have no survival chances – are reluctant to take self-initiative for the kind act.

Read Also Sakhiya Skin Clinic and the Rotaract Club of Surat East had organized the mega blood donation camp...

Donor suffering from meningitis

In this case, the organs of the deceased saved the lives of three patients whose health complications would have worsened otherwise. The patient from Uran was admitted to the Fortis Hospital, Mulund as she was suffering from meningitis with multiple brain infarcts and cerebral edema. According to doctors, the woman was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past few weeks. However, her condition rapidly deteriorated and she was subsequently declared brain dead. Two of the three retrieved organs were allocated by the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC) to the waitlisted patients at the Fortis Hospital, Mulund.

Read Also Voluntary blood donation camp organized at NALCO

3 lives saved

“A 51-year-old male from Kharghar, Navi Mumbai received the donated liver, a 39-year-old male from Bhandup received her kidney. The second kidney was allocated to a 40-year-old male who was on a waiting list at another hospital in Mumbai,” said a doctor. After the patient was declared brain dead, her family was counselled, after which her husband and siblings consented to donate her organs. The patient is survived by her husband and two children – a three-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl, added the medico.

Dr S Narayani, Business Head-Fortis Hospitals Maharashtra, said, “It is heartening to see families respond warmly towards the cause of organ donation. This is a step towards progressively bridging the existing donor-recipient gap. We are extremely grateful for the family’s humble decision that helped save and enrich three lives; taking this decision in a time of grief is brave indeed. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the donor family.”