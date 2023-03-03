e-Paper Get App
Voluntary blood donation camp organized at NALCO

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 01:18 AM IST
article-image

In the run-up to the International Women’s Day and as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, NALCO the Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines, Govt. of India in association with NALCO Mahila Samiti organized a voluntary blood donation camp at Nalco Nagar, Bhubaneswar on 28th February. The camp was inaugurated by Sridhar Patra, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NALCO in the presence of Smt. Sasmita Patra, President Nalco Mahila Samiti. The camp witnessed enthusiastic participation from Nalconians, their family members and contractual staff. Sixty-eight units of blood were collected from donors with support of Central Red Cross Blood Bank, Cuttack.

