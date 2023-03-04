Need of the hour: Make organ donation a movement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An awareness campaign would be launched to encourage organ donation in Indore. Bypass surgery will also be initiated soon at the Super Speciality Hospital. Organ transplant would also start soon at this hospital.

This was informed at a meeting at the Super Speciality Hospital where MP Shankar Lalwani and divisional Commissioner, Pawan Kumar Sharma, were present. In the meeting, the dean of MGM Medical College, Dr Sanjay Dixit, joint commissioner, Sapna Solanki, Dr AD Bhatnagar, Dr Sumit Shukla and other officers were also present.

In the meeting, MP Lalwani said it is of utmost importance to create awareness about organ donation in Indore. He said a campaign should be launched in this regard. Special attention should be paid to students of nursing colleges in this campaign. Nursing college students will prove to be very helpful for the awareness of organ donation. He said organ donation should become a movement. He said the availability of facilities and resources like private hospitals should be ensured at the super specialty hospital. “Make efforts so that patients and their relatives feel like they are being treated in private hospitals,” he said.

Lalwani said even in cases of brain deaths at government hospitals, relatives should be motivated to donate organs.

In the meeting, divisional commissioner Sharma reviewed the progress of bone marrow surgery in the hospital. He informed that two patients were currently admitted. Bone marrow surgery has been performed on six patients in the past. He said bone marrow surgery should be done by utilizing the full capacity of the hospital. More and more patients should be operated on. He instructed that bypass surgery should also be started. It was informed that after the arrival of some machines and equipment, bypass surgeries would start.

Sharma said soon after obtaining permission, kidney, liver, heart transplants will be initiated. After the meeting, MP Lalwani and divisional commissioner Sharma also observed the facilities available for bone marrow surgery in the hospital.