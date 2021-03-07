Mumbai: One year on, Maharashtra yet to appoint chairperson for state women commission

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and its ministers leave no opportunity to taunt other state's government over women's issues. The state government is often seen patting its back whenever an issue pertaining to women crops up. The government, however, seems to be too busy patting its back as it is yet to finalise one single name, who can lead the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW).

Notably, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government had shown much "haste" in ousting the then MSCW chief Vijaya Rahatkar, who was pressurized to resign in February last year. Since then, the MSCW does not have a chairperson.

Now, it has been more than a year and still the issue is in a limbo.

"The government is yet finalise a name for the MSCW chairperson," a source from the commission said.

It would not be out of place to mention that the Free Press Journal had in October last year reported that the state's women and child welfare minister Yashomati Thakur has written around a dozen of letters to the CM and other ministers. "Despite the letters, there has not been any action yet," the source added.

As per sources, the appointment is pending since there are several women in all the three political parties of the MVA and thus it is taking "much time" for the state dispensation to settle on one name.

Mostly, as per sources, the woman to lead the commission might be from the Congress Party.

Till the time of going to the press, minister Yashomati Thakur wasn't available for the comment despite several attempts to reach out.

Meanwhile, the state, to mark women's day today, has decided to launch six new divisional offices of the MSCW. The sole aim of this initiative is to reach out to more women, especially those living in rural areas and find it difficult to approach the Mumbai-based lone office of the commission.

Notably, the commission has a single office in suburban Bandra and not all women can physically visit the office and are left with an option of phone calls or emails.

But with new divisional offices, more and more women could reach out to the commission for resolving their grievances.