Uncovering truth behind Hiren Mansukh's death crucial for MVA govt: Sanjay Raut

Talking about it, Raut said that the opposition BJP's demand is to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"But it (giving the investigation to NIA) does not mean the case would be solved immediately. The home minister has handed over the case to the ATS, which is capable of solving it. Let us have faith," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ashish Shelar targeted the Shiv Sena-led government as he questioned the presence of an "encounter specialist" assistant police inspector at the time of Mansukh's post-mortem.

"The encounter specialist's presence at the post-mortem of Mansukh is suspicious as he is neither part of Thane police nor the ATS, which is probing the case. It gives an impression that there is something that this government wants to hide," he said.

Shelar also criticised the home minister over his "U-turn" on the case probe.

"Home minister Deshmukh was praising Thane and Mumbai police and their achievements, but within half-an-hour, he announced that the probe into the case would be handed over to the ATS. So what happened in just half-an-hour that prompted him to give the investigation to the ATS?" he asked.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande demanded that a sitting judge should be appointed to carry out the investigation.

Meanwhile, a police official from Thane said that Mansukh had left his shop around 8.30 pm on Thursday in an autorickshaw and since then his phone was switched off.

"His family members had lodged a missing person's report on Friday morning after he did not return home and a case was registered at Naupada police station. By that time, a body was found at Mumbra and it was later confirmed that the deceased was Mansukh," he added.

His mobile phone is yet to be recovered, he said.

His post-mortem was conducted at a civic-run hospital in Thane's Kalwa on Saturday, he said.

"The exact cause of his death will be known once the medical report comes," the official said, adding that security at Mansukh's residence in Naupada has been stepped up.