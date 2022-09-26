Mumbai: One more held by Maharashtra ATS in PFI related case

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials on Monday arrested one more person in connection with one of the ongoing cases related to the Popular Front of India (PFI) for allegedly carrying out unlawful activities.
According to the ATS, on 22/09/2022 Anti-Terrorism Squad, Maharashtra had registered four FIRs against members of PFI for allegedly carrying out unlawful activities.
Subsequently, 20 accused were arrested from different parts of Maharashtra. On Monday, the ATS Maharashtra arrested one accused identified as Mohammad Abed Ali Mohammad Mehboob Ali, 40 years in one of the cases registered under the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
The arrested accused will be produced before the court on Tuesday.
