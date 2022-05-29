Mumbai: One held for molesting 13-year-old girl in Dindoshi

Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested a person in a case of alleged molestation of a 13-year-old girl in Dindoshi.

On the basis of the statement of the victim, a case has been registered under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act.

According to the police, the girl was alone at home when the accused entered the minor girl's house and started touching her inappropriately under the pretext of talking.

"When the girl protested, the accused threatened to kill her and left the house. When the family of the victim girl came home at night, the victim told about the whole incident. The next day they filed a complaint at the nearby Dindoshi police station," the police said.