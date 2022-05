PTI

An Ola cab driver arrested from Goregaon in Mumbai for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl and making obscene gestures towards her on 25 May.

The case was registered by Aarey Police Station. The accused has been sent to police custody till May 30.

Maharashtra | An Ola cab driver arrested from Goregaon in Mumbai for allegedly molesting a 15-yr-old girl & making obscene gestures towards her on 25 May. The case was registered by Aarey Police Station. The accused has been sent to Police custody till 30 May: PSI Sachin Panchal pic.twitter.com/OO3hXqqR8w — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2022