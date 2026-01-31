Former Mumbai MLA & Islam Gymkhana President Yusuf Abrahani Named Among '100 Most Influential Indian Muslims Of 2025'

Adv. Yusuf Abrahani, the president of South Mumbai’s iconic Islam Gymkhana and former member of legislative assembly (MLA). |

Mumbai: Adv. Yusuf Abrahani, the president of South Mumbai’s iconic Islam Gymkhana and former member of legislative assembly (MLA), was featured in the list of the "100 Most Influential Indian Muslims of 2025."

The list, released annually by New Delhi-based Muslim Mirror, honours individuals from the Muslim community who have made significant contributions to India’s public life across a wide spectrum of fields including politics, culture, education, business, media, religion, sports, and social service.

Featured for Community Leadership

Abrahani was featured under the community leadership category and was recognised for their roles in religious guidance, legal advocacy, social mobilisation, and institutional leadership. He shared the category with people like Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind chief Arshad Madani, Jamat-e-Islami Hind’s Malik Motasim Khan, Dawoodi Bohra community’s spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind’s president Sadatullah Husaini, All India Imam Organisation’s chief imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi.

Notably, Abrahani has been a notable figure in the social and political circles of Mumbai. An advocate professionally, he served twice as a civic corporator and then as an MLA from Mankhurd-Shivajinagar. He also served as the chairman of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). He is currently the president of the iconic Islam Gymkhana at Marine Drive.

Social and Community Initiatives

At the social and community level, Abrahani has been involved with various initiatives including 'Prophet for All' which is a nationwide initiative to spread awareness about Prophet Muhammad and enhance communal harmony between Hindus and Muslims. Moreover, he has been working to help cancer patients with Khidmat Foundation as well as the poorly paid imams of mosques. He recently launched an initiative to defer people from organising expensive weddings and wasting crores of rupees.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Abrahani said, “I was not aware about my name featuring in the list until a few acquaintances informed me. It is definitely a pleasure to see your name among some of the most prominent personalities of the country. This felicitation also increases the responsibility upon me to work harder and justify the nomination."

Notably, the ‘100 Most Influential Indian Muslims of 2025’ list features a wide range of known names including Azim Premji, A.R. Rahman, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Mammootty, Asaduddin Owaisi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Hamid Ansari, Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah, and Salman Khurshid among others.

