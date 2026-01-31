 Only 650 Pet Dogs Registered In Navi Mumbai As NMMC Struggles To Enforce Mandatory Licensing
In Navi Mumbai, only around 650 pet dogs are registered with the municipal corporation despite mandatory licensing under the Maharashtra Municipal Act. Civic authorities have intensified vaccination, sterilisation, and digital registration of the city’s estimated 25,000 stray dogs. Officials urge pet owners to obtain licences, public safety, and supports ongoing stray animal management efforts.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 10:53 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Despite licensing being mandatory under the Maharashtra Municipal Act, compliance among pet dog owners in Navi Mumbai remains alarmingly low, with only 650 odd pet dogs registered with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

Registration Requirements

Civic data indicates that while pet ownership has increased steadily for companionship and security, most owners have failed to obtain the required licence. "Registration requires submission of vaccination certificates, proof of identity, and photographs through online or ward office applications, with a nominal fee of ₹100.

Stray Dog Numbers Far Higher . however the ground reality not much registration is done," sa

In contrast to low pet registrations, Navi Mumbai has an estimated 25,000 stray dogs. As per High Court directions on animal population control and registration, the state Chief Secretary has instructed all municipal bodies to strictly implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme and ensure proper documentation.

Stray Dog Control Measures

Acting on these orders, the NMMC Health Department has intensified its dog control programme, which includes vaccination, sterilisation, and medical treatment of stray dogs. Officials stated that nearly 95 per cent of stray dogs in the city have already been vaccinated, and digital registration of strays is currently underway.

A dedicated animal medical facility has also been set up by the municipal corporation and is expected to be inaugurated shortly. However, officials stressed that pet owner participation is crucial for effective animal management and public safety.

article-image

Officials Urge Compliance

“While we have made significant progress in vaccinating and sterilising stray dogs, pet dog registration remains extremely poor. Licensing is mandatory and helps ensure responsible pet ownership,”.

said an official, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

The civic body has urged pet owners to regularise licences at the earliest, warning that enforcement action may be considered if non-compliance continues.

