Mumbai: One Dead, Two Injured In Excavation Collapse Due To Heavy Rains At SRA Project Site In Malad...

On Friday, tragedy struck in Malad East when a portion of the excavated area collapsed due to heavy rains, resulting in the death of one worker and injuring two others. The excavation was being carried out for a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project, according to civic sources.

The incident occurred in Pratap Nagar, behind Samudra Bar near Western Express Highway in Malad East. According to sources from BMC's Disaster Management Cell, excavation work was underway for constructing a building under an SRA project by a private developer at the site of the incident. Due to heavy rains on Friday afternoon, a portion of the excavated area collapsed, trapping four workers. The officials from the fire brigade, the civic team of P North ward and local police rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations.

"Prima facie, it appears that the mud excavated from the site slid, trapping the workers. Initially, there were four workers reported trapped. We managed to rescue three, while one remained unaccounted for. After a thorough check, it has been confirmed that no other individuals were trapped. Further investigation into the incident will be conducted by the SRA," stated a civic official.

Out of the three injured workers, two were transported to HBT Trauma Care Centre in Jogeshwari, while the third was admitted to the civic-run Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar hospital in Kandivali. Sanjay Kusa (32 years), one of the injured workers, has been treated and discharged from the hospital. Unfortunately, Premchand Jaiswal (39 years) was declared dead on arrival. However, the details of third injured is not with BMC as he did not reached the hospital. Further investigation is being carried, said a civic official.

A senior police inspector of Dindoshi police station said that in the incident, one laborer died and two were injured. We have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and will file a case against the developer.

(Inputs from Megha Kuchik)