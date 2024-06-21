Mumbai: Malad Man Booked For Illegally Cutting Down 8 Trees In Kalina Area | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Vakola police have booked a man from Malad for allegedly cutting down eight trees without permission in January.

According to the police report, Valerie Miranda, a resident of Kalina, complained to the H-East ward of the BMC alleging that her brother Jude Miranda, along with a few people, illegally cut down eight trees on Kalina-Kurla Road, in front of Canara Bank, Kalina, Santacruz East.

The BMC team, led by officer Pallavi Randive, visited the location for inspection and discovered that two coconut trees, two guava trees, an Ashoka tree, a Ficus racemose, and a purple fruit tree, totalling eight trees, had been cut down.

Subsequently, the BMC filed a complaint with the police, leading to Jude’s booking under sections 21 (which prohibits the felling of trees in contravention of the provisions) and 8 (which prohibits the felling of trees except by express prior permission of the tree officer) of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Preservation of Trees Act.