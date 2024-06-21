 Mumbai: Malad Man Booked For Illegally Cutting Down 8 Trees In Kalina Area
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Malad Man Booked For Illegally Cutting Down 8 Trees In Kalina Area

Mumbai: Malad Man Booked For Illegally Cutting Down 8 Trees In Kalina Area

According to the police report, Valerie Miranda, a resident of Kalina, complained to the H-East ward of the BMC alleging that her brother Jude Miranda, along with a few people, illegally cut down eight trees on Kalina-Kurla Road, in front of Canara Bank, Kalina, Santacruz East.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 02:31 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Malad Man Booked For Illegally Cutting Down 8 Trees In Kalina Area | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Vakola police have booked a man from Malad for allegedly cutting down eight trees without permission in January.

According to the police report, Valerie Miranda, a resident of Kalina, complained to the H-East ward of the BMC alleging that her brother Jude Miranda, along with a few people, illegally cut down eight trees on Kalina-Kurla Road, in front of Canara Bank, Kalina, Santacruz East.

The BMC team, led by officer Pallavi Randive, visited the location for inspection and discovered that two coconut trees, two guava trees, an Ashoka tree, a Ficus racemose, and a purple fruit tree, totalling eight trees, had been cut down.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Court Acquits Man Accused Of Cutting Down Mango And Ashoka Trees Due Missing Tree IDs
article-image

Subsequently, the BMC filed a complaint with the police, leading to Jude’s booking under sections 21 (which prohibits the felling of trees in contravention of the provisions) and 8 (which prohibits the felling of trees except by express prior permission of the tree officer) of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Preservation of Trees Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Launches Newsroom Internship Program For Journalism Students

FPJ Launches Newsroom Internship Program For Journalism Students

Mumbai: Court Sends Hiten Desai, Head Of Home Automation At Leading Manufacturer To 14-Day Judicial...

Mumbai: Court Sends Hiten Desai, Head Of Home Automation At Leading Manufacturer To 14-Day Judicial...

Mumbai: 32-Year-old Man Escapes Police Custody At Airport During Transit To Goa

Mumbai: 32-Year-old Man Escapes Police Custody At Airport During Transit To Goa

Mumbai: Malad Man Booked For Illegally Cutting Down 8 Trees In Kalina Area

Mumbai: Malad Man Booked For Illegally Cutting Down 8 Trees In Kalina Area

Maharashtra: DCM Devendra Fadnavis Gears Up To Lead BJP Charge In Assembly Elections

Maharashtra: DCM Devendra Fadnavis Gears Up To Lead BJP Charge In Assembly Elections