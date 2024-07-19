Mumbai Shocker: 28-Year-Old Watchman Arrested In Bihar For Attempted Murder And Rape Of Malad Woman After Violent Attack | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Malvani police have arrested Prakash Manjhi, 28, in Bihar, for allegedly attempting to kill a 38-year-old woman after a failed attempt to rape her. The court has remanded him into police custody until July 22. On Monday, Manjhi allegedly attacked her with a knife after the failed rape attempt, causing serious injuries to her neck and stomach.

The victim is a top Executive brand management and business development entity at a bungalow in Madh, Malad. Manjhi is a caretaker-cum-watchman at a bungalow-cum-film production house in Vyaswadi, Madh, Malad West.

According to the police, the accused started his work at the bungalow a few months ago. The victim also resides next to the bungalow. She has a hobby of petting cats and feeding them. On Monday, the accused told the woman that three of her cats had come to the bungalow-cum-production house and requested her to take the cats. She went to the bungalow-cum-production house. The accused told her to lock the dogs into a room as they trouble the cats and then take the cats.

When the woman went into the room, he also went into the same room and asked for sexual favors which she refused. Then he attempted to force her and tried to rape her. But she resisted strongly and both were injured in the scuffle.

Eventually, the accused took a knife and attacked her, leading to serious neck and stomach injuries. Somehow, she took the knife from his hand, pushed him out of the room, and locked the room from inside. He also locked the room from outside as he was frightened that she would inform someone and fled from the bungalow.

The woman contacted her friend who was nearby. He rushed to her help and took her to the Kokilaben hospital. A police team reached the hospital and recorded her statement. The accused has been booked under sections 62 (attempt to commit an offence), 64 (rape), 74 (molestation), 75 (sexual harassment), 109 (attempt to murder), 118 (1) (causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapon), and 127(2) (wrongful confinement) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

A police officer stated, "We had launched a hunt for him and arrested him in Bihar. The accused hails from Bihar and has no prior record. A few months ago he started living in the bungalow."