Mumbai: One arrested for 17.5 kg gold theft in Bhuleshwar; over 8 kg gold and Rs 4 crore recovered

Days after 17.5 kilogram of gold jewellery stolen from an office of a jeweller in Bhuleshwar, the LT Marg police have managed to arrest the key accused and recovered over 8 kg of gold jewellery worth ₹ 4 crore from an employee Ganesh Kumar, 21.The police teams are still in Rajasthan looking for other accused and rest of the booty.

Soon after the incident came to light last week, couple of police team rushed to Rajasthan in search of the accused who are native of Rajasthan. One of the team succeeded in arresting Kumar an employee of the jeweller, currently he is on his way to the city along with the booty, said police. He along with his friend Rameshkumar Prajapati, 21 fled with 17.5 kilogram of jewellery and raw gold along with cash of over ₹8 lakh total amounting ₹ 8.5 crore from the office of a jeweller last week.

The two also took CCTV cameras of the office, the theft came to light next day when jeweller returned in the morning and find his office and locker open and Kumar missing. Several people from the area had seen Kumar and Prajapati rushing carrying large bags.

According to the police, Kumar a resident of Sirohi in Rajasthan has been working at the office since last couple of months, he used show latest designs to other jewellers and accepts orders. The owner has also entrusted him for looking after office during night and he used to sleep at office if any other jeweller required jewellery urgently.



The owner who has a office in Bhulshwar while his jewellery making unit is in Goregaon had brought latest jewellery designs valuing corers of rupees for a jewellery exhibition in BKC and kept it at his office locker after the exhibition got cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.



According to the police, the owner lost his father a week ago as a reason he could not come to office for couple of days, he came only on Thursday, at that time there was a jewellery and cash of over ₹8 crore kept in the safe. While leaving the office he handed over keys of safe to Kumar and left, next day when he returned there were no sign of Kumar neither of jewellery.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 10:30 PM IST