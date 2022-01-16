Mumbai: Police team sent to Rajasthan to nab employee who fled with 17.5 kg gold jewellery

The L T Marg police have sent their teams to Rajasthan after an employee escaped with 17.5 kilograms of gold jewellery in Bhuleshwar.

The employee identified as Ganesh Kumar (21) was seen escaping with a couple of large bags in a CCTV camera along with his friend. Total jewellery and cash of over ₹8.5 crores have been stolen from the office, the police said.

The complainant in the case has his office in Bhuleshwar while his jewellery making unit is in Goregaon. Kumar, a resident of Sirohi in Rajasthan has been working at the office for the last couple of months, he used to show the latest designs to other jewellers and accepts orders.

The owner has also entrusted him with looking after the office during the night and he used to sleep at the office if any other jeweller required jewellery urgently, said police.

Last month, the owner has brought the latest jewellery designs valuing corers of rupees for a jewellery exhibition in BKC and later kept it at his office in Bhuleshwar, however, the exhibition got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the owner lost his father and could not come to his office for the next four days, he came only on Thursday, at that time there was jewellery and cash of over ₹8 crores kept in the safe, at night the owner gave keys to the safe to Kumar and left.

The next day when he returned, he was shocked to find all 17.5 kilograms of jewellery and cash of over ₹8 lakh total worth over ₹8 crores missing and there were no signs of Kumar as well, he also took a digital video recorder (DVR) of the office.

When the owner checked with people working in nearby shops, they claimed that they saw Kumar and his friend Ramesh Kumar Prajapati carrying bags and the same was also corroborated in the CCTV cameras of the road that captured the duo escaping.

We have booked the two on the charges of causing disappearance of evidence (201) and theft by a servant (381) of the Indian Penal Code and our teams are already in Rajasthan, said a police officer.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Cops on lookout for trio after 200 investors lose money in fraud

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 07:55 PM IST