Mumbai: Old south-end Foot Over Break at Andheri railway station to be partially closed

The south-side staircase of the old footover bridge (FoB) at the south end of Andheri railway station will be closed from Jan 17.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
Photo: File
Mumbai: The south-side staircase of the old footover bridge (FoB) at the south end of Andheri railway station will be closed from Jan 17. “Construction work of a 4-meter-wide skywalk from the new south-end FoB to the old south-end FoB at Andheri station, which will connect to the deck, is in progress. In connection with this, the south staircase of the old south FoB on Platform No 2 / 3 is to be dismantled,” a WR official said, adding that the staircase will remain closed for 4 months, from Jan 17 to May 16, 2023.

