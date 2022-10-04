Mumbai: Old FOB at North end of Charni Road station to remain closed from Oct 5

The old Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at the North end of Platform No. 2 & 3 of Charni Road station will be closed from 5th October 2022 for 45 days for the construction of a Linkway connecting the newly constructed Foot Over Bridge and Platform No. 2&3.
"FOB will be closed from 5th October 2022, for 45 days for dismantling of both spans of the existing FOB and the construction of a Linkway connecting the newly constructed Foot Over Bridge and Platform No. 2&3," Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway informed.
