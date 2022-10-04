Mumbai Central -Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express: Timings of train revised; check details here

Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at Mumbai Central Railway station |

The timings of Train No. 20901/20902 Mumbai Central -Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Superfast Express has been revised w.e.f. October 5, 2022.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the changes in timings are as under :-

Train No 20901Mumbai Central - Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Superfast Express will arrive/depart at Vadodara station at 10.10/10.15 hrs instead of 10.20/10.25 hrs, Ahmedabad station at 11.25/11.30 hrs instead of 11.35/11.40 hrs, and will reach Gandhinagar Capital at 12.25 hrs instead of existing time of 12.30 hrs.

Similarly, in the return direction, Train No 20902 Gandhinagar Capital – Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Superfast Express will arrive/depart at Ahmedabad station at 14.45/15.00 hrs instead of 14.40/14.50 hrs, Vadodara station at 15.50/15.55 hrs instead of 16.00/16.05 hrs, Surat at 17.23/17.25 hrs instead of 17.40/17.43 hrs, and will arrive Mumbai Central station at 20.15 hrs instead of existing time of 20.35hrs.