'Dream comes true': Loco pilot who operated Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at Mumbai Central Railway station |

The loco pilot who operated the upgraded Vande Bharat 2.0 train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central said it was the "most memorable event" of his life.

"This train is engine-less. Getting a chance to drive it is like a dream comes true,” BL Shukla added.

Shukla is one of the senior most train drivers of Western Railway. He joined the railway in 1987 as an assistant loco pilot. He has been driving trains for more than three decades. Shukla has helmed prestigious super fast trains in the zone like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express, Tejas Express and Double-Decker express trains.

BL Shukla |

“The PM interacted with us on the features of the train and aspects of piloting it."

He was told a few days ago he would be helming the train that would be flagged off by the PM also trained by the superiors about the new system of the train.

Asked about the difference between other traditional trains and Vande Bharat, Shukla said, "There is no comparison, It's not only faster but also smother ".

Shukla said he will drive the first regular run of the train between Mumbai Central to Ahmedabad.