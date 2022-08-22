e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Number of Govindas injured during Dahi handi increased by 86.55 percent compared to 2019

A civic health official said there have been a few serious injuries such as the cervical, spine, and lower back.

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Number of Govindas injured during Dahi handi increased by 86.55 percent compared to 2019 | AFP

The number of people getting injured during Dahi handi has increased by 86.55 per cent compared to 2019. As per the data, 222 injuries were reported on August 19 compared to 119 which was in 2019. However, there have been no major injuries reported at any hospital. All these were treated on an OPD basis at civic and state-run hospitals. A civic health official said there have been a few serious injuries such as the cervical, spine, and lower back.

As per the official data from the civic body, the highest number of injuries were admitted to the King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital with 58 people being injured, followed by 20 each at Rajawadi and Trauma Care, 19 at Lokamnya Tilak Municipal General (LTMG) Sion, 17 at RN Cooper, 15 at Gokuldas Tejpal (GT), 10 at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, nine at Poddar, eight at Bhabha hospital in Bandra, five each at Sir Jamshetji Jeejeebhoy, St George and MT Agrawal hospitals, four at Shatabdi in Govandi, three at MW Desai, two at SK Patil and one at Hinduja hospital.

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Number of Govindas injured during Dahi handi increased by 86.55 percent compared to 2019

RECENT STORIES

‘Jiah had childhood trauma due to an incident’, Sooraj Pancholi’s lawyer suggests late actor's...

‘Jiah had childhood trauma due to an incident’, Sooraj Pancholi’s lawyer suggests late actor's...

Mumbai Dahi Handi: City’s first Govinda fatality reported as Sandesh Dalvi from Kurla succumbs to...

Mumbai Dahi Handi: City’s first Govinda fatality reported as Sandesh Dalvi from Kurla succumbs to...

Mumbai: Number of Govindas injured during Dahi handi increased by 86.55 percent compared to 2019

Mumbai: Number of Govindas injured during Dahi handi increased by 86.55 percent compared to 2019

Mumbai Shocker: Man pushes wife in front of a moving train and flees with two children; incident...

Mumbai Shocker: Man pushes wife in front of a moving train and flees with two children; incident...

Delhi: 8-year-old raped, killed by man after she sees him in compromising position with her mother

Delhi: 8-year-old raped, killed by man after she sees him in compromising position with her mother