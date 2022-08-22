Mumbai: Number of Govindas injured during Dahi handi increased by 86.55 percent compared to 2019 | AFP

The number of people getting injured during Dahi handi has increased by 86.55 per cent compared to 2019. As per the data, 222 injuries were reported on August 19 compared to 119 which was in 2019. However, there have been no major injuries reported at any hospital. All these were treated on an OPD basis at civic and state-run hospitals. A civic health official said there have been a few serious injuries such as the cervical, spine, and lower back.

As per the official data from the civic body, the highest number of injuries were admitted to the King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital with 58 people being injured, followed by 20 each at Rajawadi and Trauma Care, 19 at Lokamnya Tilak Municipal General (LTMG) Sion, 17 at RN Cooper, 15 at Gokuldas Tejpal (GT), 10 at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, nine at Poddar, eight at Bhabha hospital in Bandra, five each at Sir Jamshetji Jeejeebhoy, St George and MT Agrawal hospitals, four at Shatabdi in Govandi, three at MW Desai, two at SK Patil and one at Hinduja hospital.