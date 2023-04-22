 Mumbai: Number of fliers testing Covid positive doubles
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Number of fliers testing Covid positive doubles

Mumbai: Number of fliers testing Covid positive doubles

Health Minister assures that there is no need to worry about XBB.1.16, which is the current dominant strain

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 11:12 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Number of fliers testing Covid positive doubles | Representative image

Mumbai: The number of international passengers testing Covid positive after undergoing the RT-PCR test at the Mumbai airport has doubled in the last 22 days. The highest number of patients is from Mumbai. Meanwhile, Health Minister Tanaji Sawant on Saturday said that the XBB.1.16 Covidvariant, which is dominant currently, is no cause for concern and people should not panic due to the rise in cases. The present wave will come down to the endemic stage by May 15 and a downward trend will be seen next month, he underlined. 

According to official statistics, 43 international passengers had tested positive until April 1 and the figure had risen to 91 until April 22. The samples of all patients have been sent for whole genome sequencing.

Read Also
Adar Poonawalla: Current COVID strain mild, SII has produced 5-6 million Covovax doses
article-image

Drop in cases reported across Maharashtra

“Out of these 91 patients, 33 are from Mumbai, 14 are from Pune, eight from Gujarat, five from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Kerala, Odisha, West Bengal, two each from Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Goa and Assam, Bihar, Telangana, Hyderabad, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, New Delhi and Karnataka, and one each from Satara and Nagpur,” said an official.

Meanwhile, there has been a drop in cases reported across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, with 850 fresh cases and four fatalities being recorded on Saturday. The total tally has now increased to 81,61,349, with 1, 48,502 deaths.

Similarly, cases also plummeted in Mumbai as Saturday tallied 177 fresh cases and two deaths. Now, the city's caseload has surged to 11, 61,746, including 19,760 fatalities. Meanwhile, the active cases have also dropped to 1,377.

“A 34-year-old female with comorbidities, including cancer and chronic kidney disease, and a 79-year-old male suffering from diabetes mellitus and hypertension died of Covid in the last 24 hours,” said a doctor.

Read Also
Mumbai: Slight decrease in daily Covid tally as state reports 850 new cases, 4 deaths
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: ​NCB busts international darknet drug syndicate, woman among 2 held with 125 MDMA tablets

Mumbai: ​NCB busts international darknet drug syndicate, woman among 2 held with 125 MDMA tablets

471 SUMAN health centres to come up in Maharashtra to focus on maternal care

471 SUMAN health centres to come up in Maharashtra to focus on maternal care

ICICI Bank net profit rises by 30% to ₹9,122 Cr

ICICI Bank net profit rises by 30% to ₹9,122 Cr

Mumbai: Prayers, outings and feasts dot Eid celebrations

Mumbai: Prayers, outings and feasts dot Eid celebrations

FPJ Campaign: Calls to make train door blocking punishable grow louder

FPJ Campaign: Calls to make train door blocking punishable grow louder