 Mumbai: Slight decrease in daily Covid tally as state reports 850 new cases, 4 deaths
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Slight decrease in daily Covid tally as state reports 850 new cases, 4 deaths

Mumbai: Slight decrease in daily Covid tally as state reports 850 new cases, 4 deaths

At 1377, Mumbai has the highest active case tally in the state.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 08:03 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Slight decrease in daily Covid tally as state reports 850 new cases, 4 deaths | Photo: Representative Image

Maharashtra reported 850 new Covid cases along with four deaths today, a slight decrease from yesterday's tally of nearly 1,000 cases.

Active case tally stands at 6,167. A total of 648 patients were discharged today taking the tally of patients discharged after full recovery until today to 80,06,680. Recovery rate in the state is 98.10%. Case fatality rate in the state is 1.81%.

Out of 8,68,85,431 laboratory samples 81,61,349 have been tested positive taking the case positivity rate in Maharashtra to 09.39%.

Since Jan 1, 2023, 84 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the state. 72.62% of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 81% of the deceased had comorbidities, while 12% did not have any comorbidity.

Omicron XBB.1.16 variant

At present, the dominant variant of COVID is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 681 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 5 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.

At 1377, Mumbai has the highest active case tally in the state.

Read Also
Adar Poonawalla: Current COVID strain mild, SII has produced 5-6 million Covovax doses
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief sets May 25 deadline for all pre-monsoon preparation

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief sets May 25 deadline for all pre-monsoon preparation

Mumbai: BMC begins anti-mosquito drive

Mumbai: BMC begins anti-mosquito drive

Mumbai: DRI busts major gold smuggling racket, arrests father-son duo

Mumbai: DRI busts major gold smuggling racket, arrests father-son duo

Southern Railway announces one-way special train from Kasaragod to Hazrat Nizamuddin

Southern Railway announces one-way special train from Kasaragod to Hazrat Nizamuddin

Mumbai Monsoon: BMC to rope in 1000 trained volunteers for rescue operations

Mumbai Monsoon: BMC to rope in 1000 trained volunteers for rescue operations