Mumbai: Slight decrease in daily Covid tally as state reports 850 new cases, 4 deaths | Photo: Representative Image

Maharashtra reported 850 new Covid cases along with four deaths today, a slight decrease from yesterday's tally of nearly 1,000 cases.

Active case tally stands at 6,167. A total of 648 patients were discharged today taking the tally of patients discharged after full recovery until today to 80,06,680. Recovery rate in the state is 98.10%. Case fatality rate in the state is 1.81%.

Out of 8,68,85,431 laboratory samples 81,61,349 have been tested positive taking the case positivity rate in Maharashtra to 09.39%.

Since Jan 1, 2023, 84 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the state. 72.62% of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 81% of the deceased had comorbidities, while 12% did not have any comorbidity.

Omicron XBB.1.16 variant

At present, the dominant variant of COVID is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 681 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 5 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.

At 1377, Mumbai has the highest active case tally in the state.