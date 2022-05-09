Mumbai: Not monsoon, wait is for dangerous buildings’ list

Mumbai: The delay in declaring the list of the dangerous buildings, an annual pre-monsoon norm undertaken by the BMC and Maharashtra Area and Development Authority (MHADA), has left many concerned as to how the residents will shift at an eleventh hour notice.

Every year before monsoon, MHADA’s Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) releases a list of structures which couldn’t be able to weather the city’s unpredictable rains, and might collapse anytime.

In a bid to save human lives as well as the reputation of civic authorities, the residents of structures declared dangerous are either asked to vacate the building or shifted to transit houses provided by the MBRRB. However, this year’s list is yet to be declared, and its’ already May.

Conceding that there has been “delay”, MBBRB chairman Vinod Ghosalkar said, “So far 42 per cent of buildings survey work has been done. We are finishing it as early as possible. The list may be possibly declared in the next 10 days.”

When queried about the availability of adequate stock of transit houses, he clarified, "We don't have transit houses, however, I have demanded to the state housing secretary, including MHADA vice-president, to give us 500 houses of Shivshahi Punarvasan Prakalp."

Recently, Prakalp issued an advertisement calling private developers and Slum Rehabilitation Authority to utilise their available stock of 1,900 transit houses. "We are in negotiations with them (Prakalp) for rent payments but the main point is they should give us these houses to accommodate dangerous building residents once the list is disclosed," Ghosalkar said.

Replying to whether the MBRRB will be in a position to pay rent to Prakalp, he pointed out, "Already the private developers, who are using their transit houses, have not paid the rents on time. If such is the case, why should MBRRB not be given these houses,” he said, while remarking that rent is a “secondary” thing.

While, city-based activist Anil Galgali said, "If you tell residents to shift in the middle of monsoon how will they agree. The education of their children as well as their commute to working places, all will be disrupted.”

“One fine day, MHADA will come and post notice of evacuation, which will only draw resistance. Rather, MBRRB should be well-planned and prepared for all such situations," he added.

Last year, MHADA had issued a list of 21 dilapidated buildings, including 10 from year 2020 list, while most of them are situated in south Mumbai's Mumbadevi, Bhoiwada, Girgaon, Masjid Bunder and V P Road. However, the stark reality is that the city has over 14,000 cess buildings; some of which are over 50-year-old and others are standing for a century. The MBRRB collects cess from these buildings in lieu of their maintenance.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 10:26 PM IST