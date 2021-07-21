Mumbai: No vax drive again today due to shortage of doses

For the second consecutive day, the vaccination drive will be suspended in all civic and government-run hospitals on Thursday over shortage of vaccines.

According to Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of public health in the BMC, the civic body is set to receive 61,200 doses by Wednesday, which would include 50,000 doses of Covishield and 11,200 doses of Covaxin. The BMC has said that after it gets the doses, it will distributed it to all the centres on Thursday, following which the drive will resume from Friday at 9 am.

Meanwhile, on an average, more than 90,000 beneficiaries are being vaccinated in the city regularly. Even on days when vaccination drive is carried out in phased manner 40-50 thousand beneficiaries take their doses.

“We are expecting to get more doses by Friday night, however we are not sure about the quantity yet. Because the quotation that we are getting on Wednesday will not last more than two days as per our estimate,” Kakani told FPJ on Wednesday.