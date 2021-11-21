Mumbai: Nigerian national held with drugs worth Rs. 5.36 cr concealed in purses' lining

The officials of Mumbai Crime Branch unit 4 have nabbed a Nigerian national in connection to the drug peddling of contraband worth ₹5.36 crore.

The arrest was made early on Sunday after a trap was laid the previous night in Wadala near Chembur-Sewri Road. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.

According to police sources, they had received a tip-off from creditor sources that a Nigerian national was to arrive near the Metro office in Wadala, and subsequently, a trap was laid on Saturday night.

Eventually, the accused walked into the trap at around 2.50 am on Sunday and he was seen waiting suspiciously. He was seen waiting for someone with a blue plastic bag in his hand.

Suspecting his moves, a police team surrounded him and intercepted him. After the blue plastic bag was checked, police found ladies purse in them. The inner layer of the purses, however, were lined with something and upon checking it was revealed that over 4.965 kilograms of Mephedrone, valued at ₹4.96 crores was concealed in the purses along with nearly 200 grams of Cocaine valued at ₹39.6 lakh, collectively worth ₹5.36 crore.

Subsequently, the Nigerian national was nabbed and booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act by the Wadala police station. He was produced before a local magistrate court on Sunday and remanded in police custody for further probe.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 09:33 PM IST