Mumbai: Mahim Police arrests 2 and seizes 13 grams of mephedrone alongwith 4.13 lakhs in cash

The Mahim police on Saturday arrested two people and have seized 13 grams of mephedrone (M-CAT) and cash of Rs 4.13 lakhs from them.

The police said on November 20 at 7 am, the team headed by police inspector Dinesh Dahatonde along with detection officials were patrolling the area. The team found an SUV car parked on a footpath near the Kaniya Miyami building, near Mori road, Mahim west. "Around four people were in the SUV TS 09 UB 8824. We found them suspicious and went near them. When they started to run away, we caught two people, while two of them fled away from the spot," said a police officer.

The police said the two arrested included Mohammed Arif Mohammed Nasir Shaikh (39) and Atik Hamid Shaikh alias Itlli (28), both residents of Dharavi.

"On-body search of the two accused, we found 7 grams of mephedrone with Arif and 6 grams with Atik. The drug was found in a plastic bag. We searched the car to find cash of Rs 4.13 lakhs. Both the accused were brought to the police station and a case has been registered," said a police officer.

Vilas Shinde, senior police inspector, Mahim police station said a case had been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act. "We have seized 13 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 1.30 lakhs, cash of Rs 4.13, an SUV and an I-phone a total of Rs 16.21 lakhs," added Shinde.

The police are further in search of Ajmal Kasim Shaikh and Samir Shaikh alias Panipuri who flew away from the spot.

"We interrogated the two arrested accused who claimed who had bought the drugs from the wanted accused who fled away. We are in search of the two accused to find the supply and link change. Both of them were produced in court and remanded in police custody till November 23," said Dinesh Dahatonde, police inspector, Mahim police station.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 07:32 PM IST