Updated on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 05:01 PM IST

Mumbai: Nigerian national arrested with worth Rs 33 lakh of cocaine in Masjid Bandar area

Police said that the drug peddler had come to South Mumbai to sell drugs ahead of New Year celebrations. Police arrested him after laying a trap.
ANI
Mumbai: Nigerian national arrested with worth Rs 33 lakh of cocaine in Masjid Bandar area | Pixabay (Representational Image)

A Nigerian national has been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell in Masjid Bandar area of Mumbai on Saturday with 110 grams of cocaine drugs worth Rs 33 lakh in the international market, said Police.

"Boyega Habib Abubakar (47) used to sell drugs under the guise of being a garment seller," said a Police official.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 05:01 PM IST
