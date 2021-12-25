Mumbai: 46-year-old woman from Nashik tries to set herself on fire across Vidhan Bhavan, held

A 46-year-old woman from Nashik tried to set herself on fire opposite Vidhan Bhavan, where the winter session of the assembly is in progress.

Rajalakshmi Pillai was arrested immediately and brought to Marine Drive police station. She said she wanted to gain the attention of the city police and politicians to highlight her plight.

This was in reaction to a previous case in which a complaint was filed at Indira Nagar police station in Nashik where she has named a few people who have been allegedly harassing and threatening her husband. Her husband, Madhusudan, who is engaged in the construction business, is believed to have carried out repairs work for a certain Ganesh Patil at his factory.

Patil, therefore, owes him money for the repairs and an additional sum, too, that was loaned by Madhusudan. Later, Patil allegedly told his friend Ajay Bagul about being asked for repayment and told him to ‘take care of’ Madhusudan. Bagul started threatening the builder and asked him to stop asking Patil for money.

Despite the police complaint, Pillai was upset that no action had been taken and her husband was still suffering for his own money. She was booked under section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code but released on bail and let off with a warning.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 08:37 AM IST